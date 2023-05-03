Editorials Slow growth calls for solutions in agriculture

A woman carries a sack with tea leaves on her back after plucking at a farm in Kapsabet, Nandi County to a collection centre, for the produce to be picked by a truck for delivery to a factory on April 04, 2023. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

Kenya’s economy expanded at a slow pace of 4.8 percent last year compared to 7.6 percent in 2021 on the back of contraction in agriculture and decelerated growth in most sectors.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics data show agriculture, which plays a critical role in the economy, has continued to contract, affecting job creation and other sectors such as manufacturing.

The sector contracted for the second consecutive year by -1.9 percent compared to -0.3 percent in 2021, with its contribution to GDP dropping from 22.4 percent to 21.2 percent.

Agriculture is undoubtedly one of the key sectors in the economy, providing basic necessities such as food and clothing and livelihoods for millions of people.

This makes it necessary for the government to prioritise investments in the sector.

Kenya has been experiencing a surge in food prices, worsened by the worst drought in most parts of the country in four decades.

Food has the biggest impact on the overall movement in prices because it accounts for nearly a third of the shopping basket for Kenyan families.

Be that as it may, the woes of the sector are predictable and can be mitigated, from the high cost of farm inputs to prolonged dry weather conditions.

Deploying better technologies to improve food and post-harvest production, increasing irrigation coverage, and giving subsidies for production inputs and incentives to cash crop farmers could boost incomes, buttressing consumer purchasing power and increasing demand for goods and services.