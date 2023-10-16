Editorials Slow pace of revenue growth a wake-up call

Times Tower in Nairobi, the headquarters of Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). FILE PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The slow pace of growth in tax revenue in the first three months of the current financial year despite the enforcement of new taxation measures should be a wake-up call.

The Kenya Revenue Authority's tax collections grew by 10.55 percent to Sh514.26 billion in the quarter ended September, marking the slowest pace since 2018, excluding the pandemic year.

Such a performance, despite new or enhanced taxes such as the doubled value-added tax (VAT) on fuel to 16 percent and the 1.5 percent housing levy, should concern the policymakers even as they plan for new tax measures starting July next year.

New or enhanced taxes have only served to toughen the economic conditions for individuals and firms, leading to ingenious ways of surviving in the nearly unchanged monthly income. Fuel consumption between January and June dipped to the lowest levels in more than five years, excluding the Covid-19 pandemic period.

Almost a similar trend was seen on alcohol and cigarettes where increases in tax have led to increased consumption of illicit products, denying government revenue.

Such patterns provide evidence that increased taxation is not a guarantee for increased tax collections in an economy where many firms and households are struggling.

The government should put more effort into expanding the country’s tax base as opposed to hitting the same taxpayers with additional taxes nearly every financial year.

It should also consider revising down its spending plans to match the realities being seen on the tax collections front.