Editorials Solve City Hall debt woes

The City Hall building in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

It is high time Nairobi County came up with a plan to repay the Sh4.3 billion it owes KCB Group #ticker:KCB .

City Hall has once again lost its bid to avoid paying the old loan which was initially provided by Equity Bank #ticker:EQTY before it was bought by the new creditor.

The High Court affirmed KCB’s claims as awarded by an arbitrator who was chosen by both parties.

While City Hall may not be in a position to settle the debt at once, it can approach KCB to repay the loan over a reasonable amount of time. Failure to reach an agreement could see the bank seize some of the county’s assets to recover the money.

City Hall could still go to the Court of Appeal but risks incurring more legal costs for nothing should the higher court dismiss such an application.

The county should pay its debt not only as a matter of moral obligation but also in recognition of the better terms that KCB offered when it took over the credit facility.

There is no doubt that the money was used to settle the county’s obligations including statutory payments.

The county has no excuse for its continued default as it generates its revenue and receives allocations from the national government. Anyone interested in the stability of the financial sector will not support a deliberate default on such a scale.