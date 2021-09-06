Editorials Solve sugar imports row

Sugar imports. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary Kenya and Uganda are locked in a new row over sugar trade between the two East African Community states.

The latest feud followed a decision by the Sugar Directorate in Nairobi to cut Uganda’s sugar exports to Kenya by 79 percent.

A notice released by the directorate said traders would only be allowed to import 18,923 tonnes of sugar from Uganda, down from 90,000 tonnes.

Uganda has protested these changes with its Agriculture minister Frank Tumwebaze saying his country was “not happy” with the restrictions on its sugar exports to Kenya.

This is not the first time these two countries are feuding over the sugar trade.

Three years ago, Kenya and Uganda were locked in a similar trade war over sugar, prompting a deal in April to avoid further escalations and curb retaliatory trade restrictions between the two countries.

Although Kenya has made reservations about the source of the sugar imported from Uganda, the two countries must return to the dialogue table for a lasting solution.

Trade is a sensitive matter that requires honest and fact-based decisions on key issues such as tariffs, standardisation and the source of products traded.