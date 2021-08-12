Editorials Sort out the car number plates production mess

More by this Author Summary We are now being treated to the usual finger pointing where the NTSA is blaming the problem on the State Department of Correctional Services and the government printer, which are mandated to produce the plates and logbooks respectively.

This is not the first time that the prisons department has come under fire for delays in the number plates production — which is done at the Kamiti Maximum Prison.

The current delay in the supply of car number plates and logbooks is the latest in a recurring theme of inefficiency that has cost importers millions of shillings in lost business and storage charges in the last decade.

Given that it is a role it has carried out for decades, the expectation is that by now the the department should have perfected its supply chain processes to ensure that there are no delays whose effects are wide reaching.

In the meantime, it is the importers and traders who are left holding the short end of the stick, having to pay storage charges in a situation that is beyond their control.

This is over and above the millions of shillings they have already spent shipping the vehicles into the country. The Mombasa Port is also bound to experience congestion as more vehicles are shipped in.

The knock-on effect of these delays is significant.

Traders who have been forced to fork out higher storage fees are naturally going to recoup them from the final price, making motor vehicles more expensive in yards and adding to the inflation problem in the country.

They are also going to experience cashflow problems which will threaten the jobs of their employees if the issue is not speedily resolved.

It is therefore necessary to sort out the problems that have beset the registration of vehicles over the years once and for all.

The government must come up with clear guidelines on the procurement of car number plate manufacturing material for the prisons department.

More importantly, the authorities should take this opportunity to sort out the mess that is the planned rollout of new generation digital number plates.

This will help get rid of some of the problems that are being experienced under the current production plan.