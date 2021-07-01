Editorials Spare employers burden of NHIF contributions

NHIF Building in Upper Hill, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary Employers have rejected a legislative proposal that would see them match workers’ monthly contributions to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Through their umbrella Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE), companies have said going this direction would dilute the running comprehensive covers with private insurers.

Through their umbrella Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE), companies have said going this direction would dilute the running comprehensive covers with private insurers and also increase the cost of doing business, leading to job cuts.

Were the changes to go through, employers would be forced to contribute Sh25 billion more to the NHIF while employees would also continue with their premiums, some hitting the peak of Sh1,700. Already the firms are matching the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) contributions, which remain at Sh200, making in manageable.

Employers, through the FKE executive director Jacqueline Mugo, have cited Covid-19 that has brought a number of organisations to their knees, leading to loss of jobs, salary cuts and pay review freeze in a delicate attempt to keep the ship afloat while eyeing recovery from the pandemic that has grounded some sectors.

We believe this is not the right time to effect such changes. With the difficult business environment giving employers, employees and the government sleepless nights, anything that will cut jobs or hurt job creation should be taken to the back burner.

Any changes must take into account the fact that some employers are already spending on private covers for their staff and paying a retinue of levies.

It would be wrong to saddle employers with more costs.

We ask MPs to consider segmenting the employers and exempt from this demand those that have bought private insurance for their employees. It would be unreasonable to expect employers in the latter group to match the NHIF deductions, were the proposed changes to to be effected.

Having said that, the government should concentrate on having more people joining the public medical insurance, where everyone contributes to the goal of a healthy population fit to engage in nation building.

While discussing the changes, MPs should have a bird’s eye view of the public medical cover instead of focusing attention on the billions of shillings that will be added to the NHIF.