Speed up probe, court cases to contain graft

By BUSINESS DAILY

The fight against corruption hasn't achieved much in terms of convictions and asset recoveries despite the resources committed to taming the menace.

What Kenyans have been treated to are many pronouncements, sackings and resignations. The laxity in State agencies charged with investigations and prosecutions coupled with our waning moral compass has created a society where people have no respect for public funds.

So, it is hardly surprising that the officials at Rural Electrification and Energy Corporation (REREC) reportedly faked surveys to steal from taxpayers Sh430 million.

Speedy and meticulous investigations would ensure that the culprits in such cases are brought to book and barred from accessing the public purse.

This is not currently the case as cases drag in the corridors of justice and in the end, some suspects find their way back to the public service by running for elective posts.

As a country, we need a strong resolve to fight corruption and prudently use the little resources we have for the benefit of everyone. The onus is on the investigative agencies and the courts to act decisively on corruption cases.