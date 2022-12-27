Editorials Spread the festive cheer to less fortunate

Street families line-up to serve food during the Christmas celebrations at Gusii stadium on December 25, 2022. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

Kenyans are currently in the middle of the festive season. This is a time to take a break from the hard work of toiling for a livelihood.

Many have travelled to various destinations to enjoy Christmas and the end of a busy and tough year with their families.

As we revel in the pleasures and leisure of the holiday season, we should remember that there many people who may not be able to share in the joys of the festivities because they are simply unable to make ends meet.

Tough economic times have pushed many to the edge. The prices of basic needs, particularly food and fuel, have conspired to make the lives of many a nightmare.

Thousands have been severely hit by a drought which has been unprecedented for its extensively adverse impacts on livelihoods. With their means of survival wiped out, some households have been relying on relief food. These families need our support so that they too can afford to smile despite the difficult moments they are grappling with.

Let’s extend the hand of help and share with them the little we have. Let us showcase compassion and generosity and brotherhood. Such acts of kindness bolster a nation’s sense of togetherness.