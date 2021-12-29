Editorials Stalled projects a shame

President Uhuru Kenyatta during 2021 Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi.

More by this Author Summary The International Monetary Fund has revealed the government is talking to contractors to cancel 437 incomplete projects.

Most of these projects are usually reinforced with contractual obligations requiring compensation if either party breachesthe terms.

This means that taxpayers will be forced to pay huge termination fees.

What is more disheartening is that this is but the tip of the iceberg with Parliament estimating projects started during the Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta regimes that have stalled are estimated at Sh9 trillion.

Most were started without proper life cycle planning, anticipating Exchequer issues from the debt-fuelled infrastructure spending.

With the austerity in government, some of the projects have gone for years without budgetary allocations while contractors continue to charge for idle equipment.

They are also accumulating pending bills and ballooning in costs due to cost variations and cancelling them is the only way to save taxpayers money.

But even cancelling comes at a cost in terms of termination fees; so, the pain should be minimal.

Let it be the last time projects are started without a plan to run from start to finish.

Indeed, there is no gain for anyone in starting hundreds of mega projects and leaving a big number half-way.