Editorials State capacity to inspect all vehicles biggest test

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary The government should ensure that it has the capacity to conduct motor vehicle inspection on a larger scale as proposed in the plan to rope in four-year-old automobiles.

Even more important is a commitment to achieving the stated goal of weeding out unroadworthy vehicles.

It will be a shame if the exercise just becomes an extension of revenue collection, with vehicles flouting safety continuing to operate with impunity.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) inspects a motorcycle at Sh1,300, three-wheelers and vehicles up to 3,000cc (Sh2,600) while vehicles of more than 3000cc cost Sh3,900.

Trucks of up to five tonnes cost Sh2,000 while those of more than five tonnes and heavy commercial vehicles pay Sh4,600 for inspections.

Private car owners pay between Sh2,000-Sh3,500 for the check-up, depending on the vehicle engine capacity.

Previously, the vehicle inspection fee was capped at Sh1,000 for all categories.

Members of Parliament are considering the Traffic (Amendment) Bill which seeks to empower the NTSA to determine the intervals within which cars exceeding four years from the date of manufacture will be inspected.

Currently, the law provides that every car more than four years old from the recorded date of manufacture shall be subjected to inspection by the Motor Vehicle Inspection Unit.

The first thing to address is the government’s capacity to conduct thorough inspections now that the plan is to rope in more vehicles.

There are only 17 motor vehicle inspection units in Kenya and the changes in the Traffic Act will see the NTSA designate persons or firms to conduct inspections on its behalf.

Before the agency starts the inspections on newer vehicles, assuming the proposal becomes law, it must receive more resources to set up more inspection centres.

Alternatively, more independent and credible inspection firms should be hired to prepare for the expected surge in vehicles that will need to be inspected.

The NTSA must be seen to pursue the goal of inspections since the roads are dotted with unroadworthy vehicles.