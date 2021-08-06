Editorials Steady the ship and stop the rot at power utility

More by this Author Summary Bernard Ngugi became the latest CEO out of Kenya Power’s notorious revolving door this week.

Reports indicate that his tenure could have been cut short by differences with the board.

However, more tellingly, this is the fourth such replacement at the power company in short four years, meaning none of the CEOs has enjoyed a full term.

All this is happening when, in 17 years, the company made its first loss. What could be happening at Kenya Power, one of the companies that was once synonymous with stability?

Kenya Power, being an electricity distribution monopoly, means a lot to Kenyans economically and socially.

Any hitches at the firm literally leaves many homes in darkness while businesses incur huge losses.

This is why the company’s leadership should not be allowed to continue leaning dangerously like a rotten power pole at a time the economy is struggling to create jobs.

The bulk of jobs created in Kenya come from the micro and small enterprises that can’t migrate to off-grid sources of energy, a movement that various key organisations are resorting to just because Kenya Power is shamefully failing.

Power outages, questionable or no billing, and unreliable repairs lare pushing its customers into alternatives.

As a monopoly, the least Kenyans expect from the power utility is stability in leadership. The latest changes are the clearest warning yet that it is standing on a sinking sand, and that it is crying for a turnaround. It requires a careful surgery to remove the tumour that is ailing its operations.

When the manpower turnover is this bad, stakeholders, starting with the board, must steady the ship and run a review to ascertain the source of the turbulence.

At this rate, it would be difficult to get serious candidates willing to become CEOs, with the ugly wars over key operations such as supplies.

Because electricity is a public good, Kenya Power supplies must be above board or the switch to solar sources will be like a movement.

The rot must be arrested using the firmness of a board and ownership that warns various interests that the utility firm is too important to fail.