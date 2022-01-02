Editorials Steer education at all costs

Learners are returning to school from today after a short end of Term Two break to start a packed year of four national examinations.

Well, it has been a crash programme from January 2021 after learning resumed in a period of Covid-19 standoff.

Coupled with general elections, the pressure will cascade to learners and school managers, and this will be happening against the backdrop of student unrest that has seen tens of institutions torched in circumstances under which learners have been accused.

We, therefore, appeal to the government to, against all odds, deliver flawless school activities, including the national examinations, bearing in mind that the candidates have been exposed to a tough learning environment in the Covid era.

While the Ministry has promised national examinations “with a human face”, we urge the sector to be more vigilant, bearing in mind the virus complications, burnout, the arson attacks, and the elections heat.