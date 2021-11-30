Editorials Step up Covid screening

Kisumu County Chief Officer Communications John Oywa takes a corona test at the county headquarters. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

Kenya is once again facing a tough balancing act between preventing the spread of a new Covid-19 variant and keeping the economy and the country open for business.

The stance by the government that it will not be shutting out any visitors is informed by the painful consequences of previous travel restrictions on key sectors such as tourism.

The economy is just now starting to recover fully from the ravages of the pandemic. Keeping trade and business flowing is vital o maintaining the recovery momentum that saw the country’s GDP expand by 10.1 percent in the second quarter of this year.

But keeping borders open in the face of the Omicron variant that is the most transmissible yet requires discipline in enforcing and observing prevention measures.

It cannot be stressed enough that agencies tasked with screening and tracking entries into the country must not drop the ball and allow the lapses that have tainted their efforts in the past.

Kenyans must continue to adhere to Covid prevention measures such as wearing masks and keeping social distance, lest infections surge again and more drastic measures introduced.