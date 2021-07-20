Editorials Step up Covid vaccination

A picture taken on March 3, 2021 in Paris shows a vaccine vial reading "Covid-19 vaccine" on an European passport. PHOTO | AFP

By BUSINESS DAILY

The UK’s decision to keep Kenya on the list of countries whose nationals are barred from entering Britain should renew the country’s efforts to realise Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The ban adds to the decisions of more than 50 countries to restrict access by travellers from Kenya due to the coronavirus.

Kenya cannot therefore afford to continue lagging behind in rolling out its vaccination plan to cover a majority of the population if it is to save lives and the economy.

The country hopes to have inoculated at least 10 million adults by Christmas this year and hit 26 million adult Kenyans by end of June next year.

The UK ban reinforces the need to ensure this is achieved to deliver the twin benefits of saving lives as well as reviving the economy.

Countries such as US, China and the UK, are featuring in Kenya’s top five source markets for visitors and can only give the green light to more of its citizens to come in if the vaccination programme succeeds.

International arrivals already fell 21.7 percent in the six months to June compared to a similar period last year.