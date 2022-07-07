Editorials Step up dirty money fight

The High Court has frozen more than Sh6.2 billion in 62 bank accounts belonging to Nigerian start-up Flutterwave and four Kenyans on fears they are proceeds of card fraud and money laundering, in the latest seizure of billions suspected to be from questionable sources in the country.

The Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) applied to block the transfer or withdrawal, pending the filing of a petition to have the money forfeited to the government.

This coming weeks after a Laotian woman with the backing of four Kenyans was linked to Sh2.3 billion that the ARA believes are proceeds of a debit card fraud by an international crime syndicate should be a major concern for law enforcement.

Another group of Nigerians suspected to enjoy the backing of a powerful Kenyan politician and two Kenyans wired Sh25.6 billion between October and November 2020, setting off alarm bells in Europe and at the global police agency Interpol over possible money laundering.

It is commendable to note that the ARA is moving swiftly to take action on the suspects but it is apparent that the entire government machinery should now pay close attention to the emerging threat that if not checked it will make Kenya a playground for money launderers.