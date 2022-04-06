Editorials Step up scrutiny of bank transactions for dirty cash

By BUSINESS DAILY

Banks and agencies tasked with fighting the flow of illicit cash must step up their efforts to protect the country from criminal elements.

In the latest enforcement action taken to seize Sh5.6 billion suspected to be at the centre of an international money laundering syndicate, it has emerged that the bank deposits started in 2020.

The Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) says it started investigating the transactions in February this year. This is a substantial delay that one hopes is an isolated case. Banks and the Financial Reporting Centre (FRC), in particular, should have acted much faster as they get first-hand interactions with financial transactions.

Banks are required to flag and report large and suspicious transactions, typically amounts in excess of $10,000 (Sh1.1 million). Such movements of cash are to be reported promptly to the FRC for analysis, with the institution and other government agencies like the ARA taking action if they believe the transactions are proceeds from or are facilitating crime.

The fact that the bank transactions, in this case, had been going on for more than two years before action was taken is worrying indeed. It could mean that those tasked with fighting money laundering are either overwhelmed or are simply incompetent or indifferent.

There are thousands of high-value bank transactions on any day and it would be worth checking whether the FRC and other agencies are well-staffed and equipped to analyse them within a reasonable timeframe.

Banks, because of know your customer (KYC) processes, are probably better equipped to flag and stop suspicious transactions.

Deals involving politically exposed individuals, in particular, should be scrutinised more closely and we ask regulators to shield banks from political interference as they do their work.

Banks should definitely do more than just report high-value deals to the FRC, even if it may cause them to lose some business. Locking out criminals from the financial system is part of the mandate delegated to them.

This latest case, coming after multiple instances where hundreds of millions of shillings have been seized from individuals, shows that Kenya is a major ground for money laundering activities.