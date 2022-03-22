Editorials Step up tourism marketing

Ukranian tourists arrive at Mombasa at the Moi International Airport on April 17, 2021. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary The US advisory offers Kenya a springboard to pull the tourism sector out of the deep Covid-19-induced slump boosting hotel and hospitality business and foreign exchange earnings for the country.

The government should take advantage of the eased restriction to aggressively market tourist destinations to attract foreign visitors back to pre-pandemic levels.

The government should also speed up support to businesses in the tourism sector including hotels to enable them to rebuild capacity in anticipation of increased numbers.

The US has eased travel restrictions on Kenya in the wake of declining cases of Covid-19, offering a boost to the country’s recovering tourism sector.

Kenya has been moved to level one from level three, which requires US citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to a destination and reconsider any planned travel.

The downgrade to level one is set to boost summer bookings from a country that accounted for the largest share of foreign visitors to Kenya last year at 136,981.

The US advisory offers Kenya a springboard to pull the tourism sector out of the deep Covid-19-induced slump boosting hotel and hospitality business and foreign exchange earnings for the country.

The government should take advantage of the eased restriction to aggressively market tourist destinations to attract foreign visitors back to pre-pandemic levels.

The government should also speed up support to businesses in the tourism sector including hotels to enable them to rebuild capacity in anticipation of increased numbers.

The sector should continue offering local travellers, who handed it a lifeline at the worst of times, affordable packages.