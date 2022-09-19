Editorials Step up varsity training to fill the tech talent gap

Most companies contend that fresh graduates lack the specialised skills and experience needed to perform most tasks allocated to them. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

Reports that US tech titans led by Microsoft, Amazon and Google are offering attractive employment terms to qualified Kenyans is welcome.

It underscores their faith in local talent and the growing influence of Nairobi in the tech space.

However, we must work to fill the labour gaps so that even the small local firms have a fighting chance in the talent wars.

The talent wars are disrupting the business plans for local firms and smaller foreign technology companies.

Local telcos and banks, long considered the best-paying organisations for techies in Kenya, are also losing their top talent to Big Tech.

Kenyan universities should see this as a challenge to match their training programmes with the rising demand for tech skills. It makes no sense to train young people on skills that are not needed in the job market.

We cannot be complaining about the high employment which is the highest in the region when we have firms struggling to get people to work for them.

Most companies contend that fresh graduates lack the specialised skills and experience needed to perform most tasks allocated to them.

After years of on-job training, the employees end up getting better offers from multinationals.

Companies should therefore consider structured arrangements with learning institutions on training programmes to ensure that graduates are equipped for the job market.

Already, Safaricom has committed to working with other firms and learning institutions. Other companies should join the initiative.