Step up war on mobile cash fraud, cybercrime

By BUSINESS DAILY

The recent arrests of suspects linked to mobile banking, SIM card swap and mobile money related fraud should worry us all.

The cybercriminals are tech-savvy and seem to be a step ahead of State agencies, banks and telcos in executing their crimes that have cost the companies involved and consumers millions of shillings.

We call upon all stakeholders to step up their efforts in boosting their cybersecurity systems to detect and deter fraudulent activities within their networks.

Kenya has made big strides in financial technology. However, an increase in Internet banking and mobile money frauds might erode the gains made in the financial sector.

In addition to the huge financial losses the companies incur, theft of customer funds through SIM card swapping, phising and other cyber-related crimes will hurt clients’ confidence in the services.

The new technologies are key in easing cashless transactions and access to banking services as well as create jobs. They also promote efficiency in cash transfers that many institutions depend on.

Therefore, all the players in the sector and State agencies should deploy enough resources to tame the crimes.