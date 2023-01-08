Editorials Stipend for elderly must be flawless

Elderly residents in the Old Persons Cash Transfer (OPCT) Program patiently wait for their turn to pick cash. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The release of Sh8.6 billion to pay the vulnerable including the elderly under a State programme is the right step, coming at a time the inflationary pressures are giving homes and individuals sleepless nights.

However, it is worth noting that some State programmes ought not to be this bumpy to the extent of taking six months before the expectant beneficiaries could be well briefed on the position of the monies that mean a lot to them.

Stipends are one of the ways of cushioning the vulnerable from the sting of high prices while some of the beneficiaries can use the money to buy essentials such as State insurance whose premium is Sh500 monthly.

So, when such payments are abruptly stopped, the beneficiaries feel the pinch more, partly with the anxiety.

We, therefore, ask the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection to liaise with the Treasury to ensure that the pipeline for supporting the elderly and children's nutrition is as uninterrupted as possible.

When the delays are prolonged, observers rightly think it has been stopped. Even if it was being dropped, it should not leave the beneficiaries worse off.

So, until the programme is reviewed and refined, the State should ensure the money is released as planned and any hiccups explained. However, delaying it for six month is inexplicable and unacceptable, especially under an administration whose anchor theme is lifting the lowly from the rut of poverty.