Editorials Stop betting role overreach

Close-up cropped shot of male hands making bets using gambling mobile application on his phone. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The spat between the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) and City Hall over the push by the county to restrict gambling to five-star hotels smacks of overreach by the latter, whose mandate does not include regulating the sector.

While City Hall appears well-meaning, with the stated bid being to protect the youth from excessive gambling, it must act within the law and respect the mandate of the regulator.

If Kenya is to effectively control the gambling menace, there needs to be uniformity in how the laws are applied across different counties.

City Hall must also appreciate that there are laws that have been put in place over the past five years to tame the menace, including imposition of higher taxes and limiting of minimum bet amounts to prevent abuse by the youth.

The regulator must therefore be allowed to play its role under the law.

That said, City Hall’s concerns cannot be ignored, since they point to a social problem that has gone out of hand. BCLB must therefore do better in the application of existing rules to satisfy county administrations that the problem is being addressed.