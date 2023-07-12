Editorials Stop doctors approving unnecessary C-sections

The unprecedented rise in the number of Kenyan women choosing Caesarian section deliveries across the country should be of concern, not just for insurers facing huge medical claims, but also for public health.

While there are legitimate medical reasons for performing C-sections, the rising prevalence suggests that profit motives may be influencing doctors’ decision-making processes.

The World Health Organisation says unnecessary procedures do not come with any proven advantage. In Kenya, latest data show that C-Sections have almost doubled in the past eight years, from nine percent in 2014 to 17 percent in 2022.

The WHO recommends a rate of between 10 percent and 15 percent.

Some medical insurers say the procedure accounts for close to 70 percent of their bills for maternity.

Doctors who prioritise their financial interests erode trust and undermine the integrity of the medical profession.

Regulatory bodies such as medical boards and professional associations need to actively monitor and address the issue through stricter guidelines audits, and penalties for those found in violation of the code of ethics.