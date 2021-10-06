Editorials Stop fees fixing clamour

More by this Author Summary It is shameful for professional bodies, led by engineers and accountants, to plot to set minimum prices despite the fact that the move will be in violation of the law.

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has once again warned the professional bodies against the intended actions which it says amounts to fixing prices and will kill competition and make services expensive.

The regulator says setting prices will breach Article 227 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, which provides that the government should procure goods and services through a system which is, among others, cost-effective.

It says the benefits of minimum fees are outweighed by the potential harm they would cause in the marketplace.

The matter has put a spotlight on the Treasury which is reviewing regulations that could usher in the minimum fees that accountants argue will curb price undercutting in their practice.

It is shocking that officials at the Treasury seem to be unaware, are ignoring or shamelessly aiding the proposed formation of what will effectively be cartels. The government must be seen to be acting in unison in pursuit of upholding the law for the benefit of citizens.