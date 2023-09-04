Editorials Streamline our roads project management

A section of the Outering road on July 19, 2023. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

An analysis showing that the spending on about 26 road projects overran the budgeted amount by over Sh20 billion between 2007 and 2017 calls for improved planning.

Though the law allows for some price variations, the fact that a significant number of the projects overshot their budgets raises questions on the quality of budgeting which among other things, aims at ensuring that only feasible projects are initiated.

These cost overruns have culminated in a build-up of pending bills, currently estimated at Sh145 billion for the road projects alone.

Agencies such as the Kenya National Highways Authority and the Kenya Urban Roads Authority should ensure that there is proper costing at the design stage to avoid emergency requests for money.

Such after-thought requests for additional funding are fueling shortfalls as contractors deliver projects that the government cannot afford.

At its worst, some projects are left to stall along the way, delivering no value for money to taxpayers.

Treasury should ensure strict adherence to the public investment management framework to lock out improperly planned projects that end up creating unnecessary distortions in funding plans.