Editorials Strengthen tenders portal

Auditor General Ms. Nancy Gathungu. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

Summary

The manual processing of procurement has denied the public the chance to scrutinise the deals and ensure fairness in both allocation and pricing, the two areas most abused.

The Executive Order issued in 2018 that requires all State agencies, ministries and parastatals to publish tenders to an online platform has been repeatedly flouted, watering down efforts to fight corruption.

The manual processing of procurement has denied the public the chance to scrutinise the deals and ensure fairness in both allocation and pricing, the two areas most abused.

While the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) is the latest to be flagged by the Auditor General for flouting the presidential order, it remains an open secret that most government agencies are reluctant to lay in the open their deals, for obvious reasons.

This is why stronger action needs to be taken to enforce the rule, if taxpayer funds are to be protected from graft.

As a start, the executives and officials in charge of these agencies ought to now be held personally accountable.

Secondly, the Treasury can help speed up the adoption of the directive by withholding funds for deals procured outside the online platform.

This is the only way that the errant agencies can be made to comply.