Sugar Bill needs further amendments

By TONY WATIMA

The long-waited Sugar Bill, which seeks to restore the role of the Kenya Sugar Board (KSB) in regulating, developing, and promoting the sugar industry as well as facilitating the equitable access to the benefits derived from the industry, has been stuck in Parliament since 2019.

But there is some progress, with the Departmental Committee on Agriculture and Livestock, which was looking into the Bill, set to be table its report before the House.

The Sugar Bill 2019 seeks to reinstate the Sugar Act which was repealed through the enactment of the Crops Act 2013. Upon enactment, the Bill 2019 will restore the KSB’s mandate that is currently granted to the Sugar Directorate of Agriculture and Food Authority.

Now, there are about 300,000 small-scale sugarcane farmers and only 4,500 large-scale sugarcane farmers. The industry supports the livelihoods of about six million Kenyans directly and indirectly, making it a vital one.

There has been a notion in policy that government needs to control the industry and the Sugar Bill has conferred the Cabinet Secretary of Agriculture a lot of powers. This heavy government involvement is what has led to many of the problems in the sector, including mismanagement.

One of the questions avoided is why private millers have been able to make profits whilst State-owned millers have been making perennial losses.

Reading the committee’s report, it attempts to address these issues but still falls short in some areas.

First is the composition of the KSB. The Bill proposes five representatives elected by growers, one representative elected by millers, the Principal Secretary (PS) for the Ministry of Agriculture, the Treasury PS, one person nominated by the Council of Governors and the non-executive chairperson coming from among the representatives of growers on the board.

The committee, cognizant of the fact that agriculture is a devolved function, recommended three additional representatives nominated by the Council of Governors and two more representatives from the millers. But this is still heavily biased towards the supply side players of the industry and there is a great chance of the board will pursue self-sufficiency at the expense of consumer welfare.

Further improvement should be made to add a representative from Competitions Authority of Kenya, whose mandate includes protecting consumers from unfair practices and misleading market conduct.

Second is the administrative role of CEO. The position of the stakeholders was that 10-years experience is not enough, and that the body needed someone with professional competence in the agricultural sector.

This is because one of the biggest problems affecting the sector is lack of professionalism in the management boards running the sector.

The boards have been populated with political appointees with little experience in the sugar sector who only serve the interests of their patrons and millers.

Third, is the issue of licensing of exports. Now Kenya has an annual domestic demand of more than 900,000 tonnes of sugar but local production stands at around 520,000 tonnes, so there is a deficit of around 380,000 tonnes that is plugged by imports.

This is where the problem of sugar imbalance in the local market arises from. Politically connected crooked dealers, who often get the licences, end up importing more quantities than prescribed with that import window.

The fact that the import licence is duty-free means taxpayers are subsidising the importer and the government is losing tax revenue.

So, the recommendation by the committee should be that the licence should be auctioned so that government recovers money from the subsidy offered to the importers.

For accountability purposes, the Bill should categorically state that the board shall publicly auction the import licences.

A share of the proceeds from the auction should be directed to Sugar Development Fund, which shall finance research in sugar industry, sugarcane development and infrastructure development.