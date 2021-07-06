Editorials Support rural economies to increase electricity use

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary That millions of Kenya Power’s rural customers are spending a mere Sh3.34 daily on electricity is not surprising.

Many rural households are only using electricity to light their small homes and to charge mobile phones. They are not using gadgets such as refrigerators, TV, ovens, or electric heaters, key drivers of power use in homes.

The low consumption in rural areas means the firm has to rely on industrial consumers and wealthy urban dwellers to drive its revenues.

This income and energy inequality suggests important policy lessons, including what the counties should prioritise.

To boost electricity consumption so that Kenya Power’s investments in the rural areas make economic sense, the government must uplift the living standards of people.

This can only be done by investing in enterprises that will create employment in rural areas.

Agricultural enterprises in rural areas, for instance, will create a value chain — from the farmer, to the agro vet and the transporter, all of whom can afford to live in bigger homes, buy refrigerators or washing machines and other appliances and, in effect boost Kenya Power sales. The farmers will be encouraged to start mechanised large-scale agriculture and use cold-room technologies, which use electricity, to keep produce fresh for export.

While the increase in connections in rural areas in the last decade under the Last Mile Connectivity Project is remarkable, it doesn’t make sense spending billions of shillings in providing an underutilised service.

The project may have removed a major hurdle to the acceleration of rural electrification and spurred village economies as residents opened businesses such as welding, barbershops, eateries and cyber cafés. But in a tough economy, battered by the coronavirus pandemic, most of these small businesses have closed shop.

Kenya Power says it is undertaking customer awareness and education to promote the use of electricity. But this unlikely to drive demand because there is a significant relationship between household income and energy consumption.