Editorials Sustain wider tax net drive

By BUSINESS DAILY

Just this week, the KRA said that it had flagged 1,058 companies and individuals for suspected tax evasion amounting to Sh132 billion in the current fiscal year alone.

The fact that the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has netted more than 600,000 more taxpayers in the past year should now spur even greater efforts to widen the tax base in Kenya.

This will reduce the pressure the government puts on the relatively small number of people in formal employment to shoulder the big burden of funding the exchequer through payroll taxes.

For a long time, the taxman has put in more effort in ensuring that taxpayers already within his net are coughing up every coin due, while dropping the ball on chasing those evading taxes.

Should this amount be recovered, the revenue body will comfortably close its collection deficit for the year.

This is why the concerted efforts of the past year to bring into the tax net those who have for years evaded capture must be sustained.

This will help offer relief to the overtaxed few who wake up to new taxes in every budget cycle, despite the cost of living going up every year.

It will create a more equitable tax regime for all Kenyans.