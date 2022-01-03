Editorials Swiss pact on assets timely

Switzerland is finally concluding information exchange deal with Kenya to automatically disclose secret financial data on Kenyans with offshore accounts including the Moi-era billionaires named in the Kroll Report.

Swiss banks will pass on details of accounts operated on behalf of Kenyan clients to the Swiss authorities who will then channel this information to Kenyan authorities.

The Swiss pact with Kenya is scheduled to take effect on 1 January 2023, and the first exchange of data should be in 2024, according to Swiss authorities.

Switzerland has in recent years been bowing to massive international pressure — regulatory, judicial and political — to clean up its banking system.

These measures are part of a worldwide crackdown on offshore finance and tax evasion, and Switzerland has little option but to comply.

The move is laudable as it will offer Kenyan authorities the much needed evidence to pursue individuals behind proceeds of corruption and crime that have been stashed abroad.

It will also reveal rich individuals who hide their money in offshore accounts to avoid paying taxes and help the Kenya Revenue Authority capture the elusive high net worth individuals.

The pact will go a long way in the wider fight to increase offshore scrutiny of proceeds of sleaze and assets that corrupt Kenyans have hidden in the European country’s banks for years.