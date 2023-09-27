Editorials Be careful how you handle personal data

Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait. PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The Sh9.3 million fine imposed by the Data Protection Commissioner on a Nairobi club, a school and digital loans company for breach of privacy rules should sound a warning to those still acting in disregard of the law.

Casa Vera Lounge, Roma School, and Media Pride Limited will pay fines of Sh1.85 million, Sh4.5 million, and Sh2.97 million, respectively, for various forms of privacy breaches.

Coincidentally, breaches of confidentiality and privacy breaches now top the number of complaints to the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), overtaking the traditional concerns over poor phone and data services by telecommunications firms.

Latest records show that the regulator received 180 complaints on various issues over the three months to June this year, with 47 of them relating to alleged breaches of confidentiality and privacy.

The right to privacy is important because loss of control of one's personal information is tantamount to losing control of one's life and dignity.

This makes privacy a fundamental right that must be protected because a person stands the risk of physical, economic, or mental harm whenever sensitive personal information or images find their way into the wrong hands.

Sensitive items such as photos, medical records, results of psychological tests and interviews, court records, and financial records — whether from banks, credit bureaus, or the tax office have intimate details of people’s personal lives and must be guarded.

We hope the action by the Data Commissioner’s office is sufficient reminder for responsible behaviour by all handling sensitive personal data.