Editorials Take decisive action to protect manufacturers industry

GRAPHIC | STANSLAUS MANTHI | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

A revelation that more than 30 manufacturers have shut down plants in under a decade is alarming. Not only does it expose the slowing competitiveness of Kenya’s manufacturing sector, but it is also a wake-up call for the economic planners to arrest the trend before things get any worse.

An analysis of data between 2014 and 2022 shows that another group of firms significantly downsized operations to stay afloat, meaning that the job market is thinning even as tens of thousands of skilled youth graduate from universities and colleges.

This is even more worrying when you consider that the sector is the second-largest formal employer with 352,600 jobs as of December 2022.

The struggle is reflected in the measly 0.95 per cent average growth in wage employment in five years through 2022 when the headcount for private factories was estimated at 329,600.

The Kenya Kwanza administration has been vocal about its promise to create jobs for millions of unemployed youths and prioritise the needs of low-income earners.

President William Ruto’s manifesto talks about maximising “opportunities available to spur local industry’s growth”. However, it cannot possibly achieve this pledge while overlooking the grim developments in the sector.

The State should investigate why so many production plants shut down.

As the State and sector stakeholders get to the root of the situation, policies should also facilitate the reskilling of workers who lost their jobs when the plants shut down and improve on building safety nets for them.

Is it competition from cheap Chinese and Indian imports? Or perhaps the answer lies in financial difficulties tied to the general health of the economy or even regulatory overreach.

Either way, a way forward can be reached by engaging the manufacturing sector stakeholders affected to chart a way forward.