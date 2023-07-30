Editorials Take due diligence in land deals seriously

The courts deserve credit for a number of recent judgments restoring ownership of public land illegally or fraudulently allocated to individuals or private entities to public institutions.

In the latest such case, the Environment and Land Court returned to Kenya Railways Corporation a parcel of land in Eldoret town that had been illegally allocated to individuals in 1996.

The judge found that transactions over the land, whose ownership has since changed hands from the original buyer, were done without the consent of the State corporation.

The court verdict mirrors the Supreme Court decision in June that revoked the title to a 1.2-acre land belonging to the Mombasa county government that had been illegally allocated to former President Daniel arap Moi 34 years ago.

A number of similar cases have seen the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission recover land grabbed from public institutions.

These legal victories renew hope that the battle against Kenya’s public land grab menace, which often robs the State of a key resource it needs to provide social amenities such as schools and hospitals, can be won.

Unfortunately, the court battles have also left some unintended casualties in their wake, including commercial banks holding titles to such land as securities for loans.

In the Eldoret case, the judge said the title to the land being held by a bank ‘is not worth anything more than the value of that paper’.

Ideally, the Ministry of Land should take a cue from this and other cases to foolproof its systems against fraud. But they should also serve as a reminder to individuals and private entities to take the due diligence requirement in land transactions seriously.