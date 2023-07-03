Editorials Take public views on State hiring seriously

The High Court has reminded the government of the importance of seeking views from the public before taking major decisions.

In a majority decision, the court on Monday found President William Ruto’s appointments of 50 Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) unconstitutional, citing, among others, a lack of public participation.

Two of the three judges observed there was ‘some reasonable public participation’ in hiring 23 CASs, but the views of the citizens were not tapped in growing the list to 50.

Article 10 of the Constitution provides for public participation as one of the national values and principles of good governance.

This value gives citizens a reasonable opportunity to know about major decisions and for them to have an adequate say.

On the CAS issue, a majority of independent Kenyans who submitted memos to the Public Service Commission had reservations over the hiring of CAS, mainly political loyalists rewarded for missing out on elective posts or decamped from the opposition.

In the past, public participation has been at the heart of many litigation cases and constitutional petitions, and the courts have on numerous occasions underlined its importance.

It is clear that the State has treated public participation as a cosmetic procedure. The State has an obligation to factor in the views of the public on major decisions, in particular the ones consuming taxes.

Public participation should not be illusory, must be meaningful, inclusive and transparent to allow Kenyans to find their sovereign place in the governance of the country.