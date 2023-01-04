Editorials Tame excessive expenditure on wages

Council of Governors Chairperson Anne Waiguru joined by other governors addressing the media at the Council’s offices in Nairobi. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

Counties should move with speed to tame their expenditure on wages and benefits to comply with the law.

The persistent failure by the devolved units to keep compensation to employees at not more than 35 percent of total revenues as required by the Public Finance Management (County Governments) Regulations, 2015 is worrying.

In the 2021/22 financial year, expenditure on compensation to employees was Sh190.1 billion, which translated to 47.4 per cent of the total expenditure of Sh400.96 billion.

That only eleven counties managed to keep their expenditure on wages and benefits within the ceiling should get the governors concerned as they attempt to deliver on election campaign promises.

These breaches in an environment of falling or stagnant own source revenues and mounting pending bills are a recipe for reduced development spending at the expense of the public.

While the Public Finance Management Regulations of 2015 is silent on consequences for counties that breach the 35 percent ceiling, governors should, as a matter of moral decency, inject order into county finances.

Many governors have rolled out staff audits and should see to it that ghost workers are weeded out, irrational pays streamlined and a bloated workforce is avoided.

The National Treasury should also come up with strategies for taming these breaches including withholding disbursements to those that remain in breach.