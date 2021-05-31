Editorials Tame fresh locust invasion

A swarm of desert locust in Meru, on February 9, 2021. PHOTO | AFP

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary While all eyes fixated on fighting Covid-19, there is a threat of a third wave of desert locust invasion from Somalia.

Locust invasion poses a big threat to food security in the region.

Last year, the region saw billions of insects destroying crops across the region, threatening the livelihoods of millions of farmers already grappling with the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

We cannot afford a repeat of this devastation given as huge swarms are currently hatching in Somalia and are likely to cross to Kenya. Preparations for stopping the swarms from spreading deep into Kenya need to be accelerated.

Kenya must take the necessary efforts to survey, reduce the migration and breeding of insects.

The Agriculture ministry must also ensure that the counties are better equipped to control the invasion.

Kenya was the hardest hit with the locust invasion as compared to Uganda and Tanzania, meaning that a lack of preparedness will hurt the already battered economy and push more people into hunger. This makes it necessary to refocus the energy on containing the locust invasion.