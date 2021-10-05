Editorials Tame Presidency’s spending

President Uhuru Kenyatta. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The government seems to flip-flop on its spending priorities, hurting efforts to improve services and economic opportunities for ordinary Kenyans.

The latest data by the Controller of Budget shows that the pay for staff for President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto grew four times to Sh8.64 billion in the year to June.

In some instances, loans and grants meant to fund development activities were diverted to recurrent expenditure.

This increase in spending comes at a time the Salaries and Remuneration Commission has been taking steps to tame Kenya’s ballooning public wage bill.

Public servants are known to abuse allowances to bump up their pay despite promises by the Treasury to control these payments. The largesse portrayed by the country’s two most powerful political offices does not augur well with the tough times Kenyans are grappling with.

Furthermore, a cash-strapped government with a bloated wage bill and a huge debt burden depresses economic activities, even more, putting Kenyans livelihoods teetering at the brink. Tame this extravagance.