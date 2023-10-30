Editorials This isn’t the right time for State lodge facelifts

GRAPHIC | STANSLAUS MANTHI | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

The timing for outsized allocations on non-essential items such as sprucing up State official residences is a wrong call.

The Treasury seeks to spend Sh1.47 billion on refurbishing State houses and lodges in the year to June, up from Sh928 million that MPs had approved this fiscal period. Interestingly, Sh514 million will be used to makeover State lodges and offices that are barely utilised.

This is on top of hundreds of millions of shillings set aside annually for maintenance and staff salaries in spending that underlines how the government is paying lip service to the austerity measures.

The timing for the splurge once again exposes the government as being out of touch with what matters most to the mwananchi.

Private sector activity has been in contraction territory for most of the year amid mounting economic challenges that have seen businesses freeze hiring and wage increases.

The State has also raised taxes to cover debt repayment, salaries and pensions, leaving little money for project spending that has the ability to boost economic growth.

When will the government grasp that Kenya does not need all these State lodges and plush homes, offices for presidents, their deputies, and governors?

The restoration of Mombasa State House will cost Sh302 million while Nakuru State House will setback taxpayers Sh125 million.

The small lodges like Eldoret will consume Sh30 million and Kisii and Kisumu Sh10 million each. The timing for this type of spending is wrong for a country whose citizens are going without food and whose incomes are ravaged by inflation.