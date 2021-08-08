Editorials Tie NHIF reforms to services

NHIF Building in Upper Hill, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

A number of law changes target the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) in what is expected make the State insurer better in terms of covering more people and more complex diseases at a time out-of-pocket medical bills are a big worry.

Among others, there are plans to make NHIF contributions compulsory, have employers match payments by their workers, and to have the premiums reviewed automatically after every five years.

One of the reasons for these reviews is ensuring the insurer’s income improves to give it more headroom in covering more complex diseases such as cancer.

In the last review, workers are now paying up to Sh1,700 monthly based on take-home.

All this confirms the NHIF is a key insurer that policy-makers are working round the clock to see it delivering the goal of having a healthy population that engages in nation building.

However, while focus is on improving collections, we ask MPs to ensure NHIF services are enhanced and made available across the country.

It does not make sense sending contributors to top hospitals whose charges possibly deplete the cover on a single visit. The reforms will only add value if contributors access top services with ease at affordable rates from their locations.