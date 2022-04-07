Editorials Time to cut the debt binge, support business recovery

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary Already the government is reeling under the weight of debt, whose repayments are projected to hit Sh1.36 trillion, outstripping recurrent expenditures at Sh1.34 trillion in the coming year.

There is a need to stop the borrowing binge that has seen the debt repayment burden becoming unnecessarily painful.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration has borrowed heavily — in the form of Eurobonds, Chinese loans and commercial debt — to build infrastructure among other things.

The Jubilee administration has just read its last budget of Sh3.3 trillion, a record figure that turns attention to taxation. What with the revelation that the Kenya Revenue Authority will need to increase collection by more than Sh350 billion to Sh2 trillion.

This will be a tough test for the incoming administration after the August 9 elections. Already the government is reeling under the weight of debt, whose repayments are projected to hit Sh1.36 trillion, outstripping recurrent expenditures at Sh1.34 trillion in the coming year.

Borrowing, therefore, is one of the areas that the government should take a greater interest in so that taxes collected do not end up in repayments, hurting development projects expenditure and putting undesirable pressure on the tax collector.

It is encouraging that in the Budget, the Treasury has left the bulk of the taxes intact, but will focus on levying luxury more. It will also be refreshing to see tax cheats put on a tighter leash without hurting suspects.

Apart from increasing tax collection, the government will need to ensure economic growth is pursued more aggressively to create more jobs, increase pay or deliver more profits from which tax revenues are generated.

Among other interventions, this is the reason mass-employing sub-sectors such as boda boda should be supported to thrive, instead of being saddled with levies.

We urge the government to use this budget to fast-track business recovery after the fluidity occasioned by the Covid-19 sting.

Businesses should be aided to expand while individuals remain with more money to spend.

Business recovery will see more people that lost jobs as a result of Covid-19 economic hardships resume or give employers a reason to raise pay.

More critically, the government must strive to achieve fiscal discipline and do away with endless supplementary budgets that jolt funding.