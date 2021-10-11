Editorials Time to refine privatisation

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani during the launch of Economic Survey Report 2021 on September 9, 2021. NMG PHOTO

Among other things, the delay in naming a new team at the Privatisation Commission shows the work of the agency is not taken seriously and could as well be scrapped.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has sent names to Parliament for vetting, three years since the previous board ended its tenure.

It is painful that a commission could be incapacitated for this long while a few commissioners and the Secretariat is facilitated without executing its mandate.

This is a blatant misuse of State resources at a time the government is drowning in debt to fund key programmes.

As the vetting process starts, MPs should make it clear to the Executive that the Commission should either work or be folded.

Without delay, once the new team is named, it should immediately conclude the pending privatisations as a matter of urgency. Some of them are the State sugar millers.

Their sale should be urgent considering the pain farmers go through when their cane rots before harvest while Kenya’s production cannot feed the increasing demand.