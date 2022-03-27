Editorials Transparency needed in NYS scandal prosecutions

More by this Author Summary The process is marred by lack of transparency, and the little information the public has comes in drips — mostly from persons or entities that were investigated.

In the latest disclosures, the parent company of Standard Chartered Bank Kenya told American regulators that the local subsidiary paid Sh100 million to temporarily suspend prosecution of its executives.

We need to be told whether the government has dropped the matter and accepted the cash paid by the bank as a final settlement.

The government needs to come clean on the status of the prosecution of cases arising from the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.

In the latest disclosures, the parent company of Standard Chartered Bank Kenya #ticker:SCBK told American regulators that the local subsidiary paid Sh100 million to temporarily suspend prosecution of its executives.

Stanchart received Sh1.6 billion from perpetrators of the scandal. Kenyan banks handled a total of Sh3.5 billion of the graft proceeds. According to the latest disclosures, the money paid by Stanchart in December 2019 was to protect the bank and its executives from prosecution for two months.

The Office the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has not taken any action since then. We need to be told whether the government has dropped the matter and accepted the cash paid by the bank as a final settlement.

The ODPP should also tell us the terms of any similar deals it has entered with other banks which handled the loot or whether it is going to prosecute the institutions in the absence of a settlement.

The public prosecutor should draw inspiration from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) which published the fines it imposed on the lenders in 2018 when the NYS scandal was reported.

The regulator fined KCB Bank Kenya #ticker:KCB Sh149.5 million, Equity Bank Kenya #ticker:EQTY (Sh89.5 million), StanChart (Sh77.5 million), DTB Kenya (Sh56 million) and Co-op Bank #ticker:COOP (Sh20 million) for a total of Sh392.5 million.

The CBK took the unprecedented step due to great public interest in the matter, noting that banks can play a decisive role in stopping movement of proceeds of crime.

Taxpayers lost billions of shillings in the scam and the State prosecutor has an obligation to inform the public on its efforts to bring suspects to justice, including recovery of funds.

It is a shame that NYS theft suspects are the ones disclosing such serious information while those hired to work for taxpayers are dithering. To StanChart’s credit, the bank has been forthright and transparent in handling its engagements with government officials unlike the other accused banks.