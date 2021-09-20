Editorials Travel: Step up Covid war

More by this Author Summary The UK decision to lift the ban on travellers from Kenya should offer Kenyans lessons on managing Covid-19.

Travellers from Kenya were banned from entering the UK in April following the spread of the highly contagious Covid-19 Delta variant in the country, dealing a blow to the tourism sector.

It is critical for Kenya not be returned to the so called Red List. This can only happen through plans to manage and curb the spread of the pandemic through increased inoculation against the infections virus.

Measures such as social distancing and wearing of masks have proven to work well. Kenya must also step up testing and vaccination, and ensure that its plan of inoculating 10 million Kenyans by next Christmas is met.

It is encouraging that Kenya has recorded a decline in Covid-19 infections while the number of admissions in health facilities are also falling.

The positivity rate has dropped to seven percent. Kenya must accelerate these positive gains to avoid being put on travel curbs that hurt the economy.