Editorials Tread with care in bid to allow phone spying

Members of the National Assembly during a sitting . FILE PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

A Bill before the National Assembly to allow for the monitoring of telephone calls and emails in the battle against money laundering and terrorism financing is timely.

The legislation, if passed, will help seal the loopholes that the global criminal networks use to sabotage the Kenyan economy and national security.

However, we urge Parliament to ensure that the proposed law has enough safeguards against abuse.

Unfettered access to private communication might have the undesired outcome of infringing on individual privacy and rights.

Already, Kenya has in place a host of laws that seek to address the threats money laundering and terrorism financing pose to the well-being of the nation.

It is incumbent upon the various State agencies and institutions like banks and telcos to work harmoniously in raising the red flag on suspected financial crimes.

Laws alone cannot rein in the crimes, but prudent enforcement without fear or favour is the key to taming the saboteurs.