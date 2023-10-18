Editorials Treasury proposal on county funds welcome

The Treasury proposal setting tough terms for extra funding to county governments are welcome.

Under the framework, devolved units will be required to provide details of the projects to be supported, timelines for execution, any variations and progress reporting.

Those that fail to meet these terms would have their funding slashed or stopped or in some instances asked to pay back the amounts.

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o has time and again in her reports flagged the high wage bill alongside accounting officers' failure to adhere to public finance regulations as some of the challenges scuttling effective budget implementation.

According to the report, the 47 counties spent a total of Sh139 billion on personnel emoluments, translating into 54 percent of the Sh256 billion spent in the first nine months of the 2021/2022 financial year. This cannot go on unabated if development is to be realised.

The Treasury proposal should therefore be adopted and implemented to weed out collusion between national and county government officials in fictitious projects or approving plans that remain on paper.