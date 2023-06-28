Editorials Treasury should set debt reduction targets

The National Treasury building in Nairobi in this picture taken on March 15, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

Over the next five years, the government will need to bring down the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio down to 55 percent from the current 60-plus percent, as per the terms of the Public Finance Management (Amendment) Bill 2023.

This change has been long in coming, and will put to an end the annual ritual of raising the debt ceiling by Parliament that has over the years allowed the government to raise public debt towards unsustainable levels.

Achieving the 55 percent debt-to-GDP level will, however, require discipline in exchequer management—cutting wastage and improving revenue collection to reduce reliance on debt.

The urgency is further amplified by the current cost of servicing public debt, which was blamed for a delay in payment of public sector salaries in March and April.

Such incidences will only become more common going forward if the debt load keeps growing apace, with the country also likely to face problems when large maturities come due.

This is why the Treasury should set itself annual debt reduction goals over the next five years, aimed at achieving the desired ceiling after the period.