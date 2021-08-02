Editorials Treat Form Ones well

By BUSINESS DAILY

This year’s Form One admissions will probably be one of the most challenging for parents in many years, partly with the Covid-19 challenges that have pushed the country into a crash learning programme.

While continuing students just returned, it was only one week before the same parents, guardians and other benefactors faced the reality of sending the fresh students to start their secondary school journey.

Over the years, Form One admissions have been a challenge for the majority of homes and families, but this year’s case leaves no room for trying things like borrowing or reaching out to well-wishers. Based on this, a number of people, including the minors themselves, have thronged media offices to push for the smallest inches of their plight hoping to secure support.

Some succeeded, many did not and will most likely miss their preferred schools.

We appeal to the Ministry of Education to give the Form One parents any possible soft landing to see a big percentage admitted. Fees has been cut, yes, but there is always more room to extend a helping hand.