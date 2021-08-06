Editorials Trim the fat at universities

Education CS George Magoha. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary There is no reason a single university should have up to five deputy vice-chancellors in charge of overlapping dockets such as finance, administration, academics and research.

In the past, public universities operated well with just a couple of deputy vice-chancellors in charge of administration and academics.

The proposal by MPs to cap the number of deputy vice-chancellors at public universities at three is long overdue, given the cost problems and proliferation of management positions.

More recently, they have run a top-heavy operation that has contributed to their current financial quagmire.

The universities should be alive to the fact that they face an existential threat looking at the size of their debts and the cost of operations under the current structures.

Without serious structural changes, the reality is that they are unlikely to meet these obligations in the face reduced government funding and the sharp fall in the number of self-sponsored students.

It is our view therefore that time is ripe for streamlining the structures and operations of these institutions as is being proposed in reforms that are backed by the IMF.