Editorials Try out quick arbitrations

By BUSINESS DAILY

Airtel Kenya has finally resolved its seven-year dispute with the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) over its expired licence in an out-of-court settlement.

The deal will see the telecoms operator pay the CA Sh2 billion over the next two years to renew its licence that expired in February 2015.

The regulator has over the years insisted that the firm must pay the fee to stay in business.

In the meantime, Airtel Kenya is operating on a licence acquired from Essar’s (yuMobile) when it bought out the rival operator in 2014.

The case that has dragged in court for seven years has been concluded within months, which shows that arbitration works in unlocking disputes better than lengthy litigation.

Lengthy court processes have a huge impact on business, having to be provided for as a contingent liability, and creates uncertainty over future investment decisions.

The resolution of the Airtel Kenya matter has unlocked talks between the operator and the government on the waiver of the local ownership rule.

The resolution is a great achievement for the new management at the CA in clearing long-standing disputes.