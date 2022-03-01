Editorials Unmasking tender tycoons is not enough to end graft

More by this Author Summary Granted, it will help unmask money launderers, corrupt individuals and tax cheats who have for a long time thrived in the public tendering system.

As we have seen before, chasing after fraudulent tender winners has proved to be a difficult process, which often ends up getting frustrated in courts of law and tender review committees.

Focus, in this case, turns to the Judiciary, which ought to expedite corruption cases and ensure that those who flout tendering rules or fail to deliver on projects after receiving public funds are swiftly punished.

While making public the names, addresses and occupations of those who win tenders in ministries and parastatals has been touted as a big step towards eliminating graft in the process, this alone will not eliminate the vice.

But publishing names of beneficial owners of firms that have secured State tenders after they have been issued does not address the fact that underhand deals are cut before the issuance, meaning that this disclosure will not achieve much insofar as actual protection of public funds is concerned.

This is why it is important that the government gets it right in the first place before the tender gets into the hands of dishonest entrepreneurs.

Due diligence must be done, and corruption nipped in the bud at the tendering stage.

Do this, and it may not even be necessary to publish the names of those awarded tenders. It is also critical that the government makes it expensive to be corrupt in the country.

Focus, in this case, turns to the Judiciary, which ought to expedite corruption cases and ensure that those who flout tendering rules or fail to deliver on projects after receiving public funds are swiftly punished before they get the chance to enjoy the ill-gotten wealth or deploy it to frustrate justice.

This will also serve as an example to those looking to plunder public funds that there is little room to escape justice.

Kenya’s history is littered with corruption cases that have become mired in the legal system. Among the most prominent is the Anglo Leasing scandal which involved tendering fraud.

Executed in the sunset years of the Kanu regime, the Anglo Leasing scandal has spanned the Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta administrations without full resolution and looks set to haunt the fifth administration as well.