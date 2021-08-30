Editorials UoN should go beyond fees in revenue search

More by this Author Summary The university like a majority of its public counterparts, faces a cash crunch, hurting its cash flow and ability to stay afloat.

The new fees structure, the institution says, will only affect the self-sponsored first-year and postgraduate students from next September.

The University of Nairobi has made good of its plans to raise fees for various courses the premier institution of higher learning offers, albeit amid protests from students and lecturers.

The university bets on the review to boost its revenues which have been hit by the reduced enrolment of self-sponsored students under its parallel degree programmes. This was after the government reduced the cut-off entry points to C+.

The change saw the institution sink into a Sh1.4 billion loss in the year to June 2018.

Raising school fees is one of the low-hanging fruits for the university in the short term.

The institution also restructured its operations, abolishing some offices, merged functions, and created new posts to eliminate duplication and cut costs.

These are steps in the right direction in the wake of policy changes in State capitation and financing of public universities, which have implications on funds that the institution of higher learning receive.

However, an increase in the learning costs is likely to result in negative impacts such as locking out students from poor backgrounds from accessing higher education. This could further hurt enrolment.

Public universities should think beyond State funding and fee increments as a way of sustenance. They should boost their research capacities and enter into strategic partnerships that create alternative streams of income.

The University of Nairobi is also strategically located in the central business district and other prime areas in the city, which gives it numerous opportunities that it could tap and invest, earning it revenue to not only sustain operations but also create more jobs. A paradigm shift is long overdue.